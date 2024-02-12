Pro-Palestine protesters gather outside Downing Street after Rafah airstrikes

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza gathered outside 10 Downing Street on Monday, 12 February, after Rafah was hit by airstrikes overnight.

Two Israeli hostages were rescued from the town on the border with Egypt overnight following a raid on a heavily guarded apartment which killed at least 67 people, according to a spokesperson for the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled his intention to carry out a ground offensive on the city, now home to 1.4 million Palestinian refugees who have fled fighting elsewhere.