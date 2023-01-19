Matteo Messina Denaro: Italian police find captured mafia boss’s hidden bunker

What is thought to be a secret hideout of captured mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been found by police in Italy.

This footage shows the scene in the small Sicilian town of Campobello di Mazara as officers investigate the apartment.

Known as the “last godfather” of the Sicilian mafia, Matteo Messina Denaro was on the run for 30 years.

He was apprehended while attending a medical facility in Palermo on Tuesday, 17 January.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.