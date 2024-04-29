Protesters with flares block busy highway in Turin as G7 convenes

Protesters waved banners and blocked a highway in Turin, Itay, as they protested against a meeting of G7 environment ministers on Sunday 28 April.

They filled the highway lighting smoke bombs to bring traffic to a halt, while also waving Palestinian flags and holding banners.

Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, made up of seven of the most economically powerful democracies in the world, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy.

Environment ministers of G7 nations will be meeting in Turin over the coming days.