Explosion at Florence fuel depot sends thick black smoke into sky

Thick black smoke poured into the sky near Florence, Italy, after a fuel depot explosion on Monday, 9 December.

At least two people were confirmed dead, nine were injured and three were missing, the president of the Tuscany region said.

The fuel storage facility in Calenzano, around 18 miles from Florence, is owned by Italian energy firm Eni (ENI.MI).

Footage showed a thick column of smoke, visible from a distance.

"All of Tuscany is united in grief for the tragedy that happened today," Eugenio Giani wrote in a social media post.