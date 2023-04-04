Italy rescues 32 migrants from Mediterranean island

The Italian coast guard rescued 32 migrants, including a child, who were stranded overnight on an uninhabited Mediterranean island on Monday, 3 April.

Footage shows emergency services flying over Lampione, a desert island, in a helicopter before airlifting people to safety.

The coast guard said they used a helicopter as poor weather conditions prevented a rescue by sea.

The migrants were later taken to the nearby island of Lampedusa, with the helicopter making five trips to transport them between the islands.

