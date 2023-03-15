A man wrongly accused of rape by Eleanor Williams has shared how the allegations “destroyed” his life.

Jordan Trengove, then 18, spent 73 days sharing a cell with a convicted sex offender after he was charged as a result of Williams’ false claims that he raped her after a night out in March 2019.

Williams, 22, has now been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after making a series of false allegations.

“It’s destroyed me, my partner, my family, my little boy... I had rapist spray-painted on my house, my windows smashed,” Trengove told Good Morning Britain.

