Grant Shapps has revealed that he won’t be voting for Matt Hancock when the Suffolk MP appears as a contestant on the new series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

“I think he should be here looking after his constituents, rather than in the jungle somewhere. So I won’t be voting for him, I can’t promise I’ll be voting for anyone at all,” the business secretary told Sky News.

Mr Shapps’ comments echoed those of Rishi Sunak, who said he is “very disappointed” in the former health secretary for joining the show.

