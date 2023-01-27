Carol Vorderman makes damning speech about Rishi Sunak on ITV's This Morning

Carol Vorderman didn’t hold back in her criticism of Rishi Sunak during her appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

The Channel 4 Countdown legend made a damning speech about the prime minister’s financial investments.

Speaking with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, she called out his alleged lack of “accountability and transparency.”

She said Mr Sunak is refusing to say whether he still holds assets in a hedge fund he set up before entering politics that invested in Moderna.

He was a founding partner of Theleme Partners, which went on to become a major investor in the biotechnology company.

Sign up for our newsletters.