Jacinda Ardern admits ‘sense of relief’ after stepping down as New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern admitted she “slept well for the first time in a long time” after announcing she was stepping down as prime minister of New Zealand.
The politician, 42, added that she feels “sad”, but has a “sense of relief” after her decision.
Ms Ardern will officially leave office by 7 February and Labour Party MPs will hold a leadership vote to elect her replacement on Sunday.
“I of course feel sad, but I do have a sense of relief,” she said, adding she is “deeply humbled” by the messages she has received since the announcement.
