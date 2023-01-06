Members of the House of Representatives were visibly emotional as they gathered with fallen police officers’ families on the Capitol steps on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

Mostly Democrats attended the service, as Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania was reportedly the only Republican who was present.

Family and friends read out the names of fallen officers while bell was rung in their honor.

Members and and families then held a moment of silence for the victims.

