Japan Airlines wreckage continues to be cleared as crew search for flight recorder

Crews on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport are continuing to clear the wreckage of a Japan Airlines flight that crashed and burst into flames on 2 January.

The clearing of the charred wreck began on Friday, 5 January, with investigators seeking to retrieve the cockpit’s voice recorder, which may give vital insight into what caused the deadly collision with a Coast Guard aircraft.

An excavator can be seen lifting debris from the burnt fuselage of the plane into a large lorry, while personnel in white overalls and hard hats watch on.

A flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered from the Coast Guard wreck, officials say.