Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki leads a press briefing.

The Biden administration issued a statement today (27 April) pushing for Congress to provide funding for a "comprehensive response to Covid-19."

Biden wants to secure booster shots for the United States should they be needed in the autumn, new vaccines to tackle potential new variants of the coronavirus, more treatments and more tests in order to keep the pandemic under control.

