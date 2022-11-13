Independent TV
Jeremy Hunt recognises cost of Brexit to the UK economy
Jeremy Hunt recognised the cost Brexit has imposed on the United Kingdom during an interview with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.
"I don't deny there are costs to a decision like Brexit, but there are also opportunities," the chancellor said.
When asked by Ms Kuenssberg if the UK has actually seen these opportunities, Mr Hunt said the Covid-19 pandemic was to blame.
Due to Covid-19, he said, "the process of outlining what the opportunities are has taken longer," but his office will be "honest about the problems and be fair in the approach we take."
