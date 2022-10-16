Jeremy Hunt: A look at the new chancellor's political career

Jeremy Hunt has replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor following the mini-Budget that sparked economic turmoil.

The MP has served in parliament since 2005, when he was elected to represent South West Surrey for the Conservative Party.

As health secretary from 2012 - 2018, he faced criticism from healthcare workers due to pressures on the NHS, with junior doctors going on strike in 2016.

Following this, he became foreign secretary in 2018, attempting to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from prison in Iran.

His appointment as chancellor came just one hour after Mr Kwarteng was sacked.

