Clashes have broken out after Israeli police entered the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem, with medics saying at least 152 Palestinians have been wounded.

Officers entered the compound in large numbers shortly before dawn as thousands of worshippers gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers two weeks into Ramadan.

In a statement, police said that hours earlier, dozens of young people had marched in the area, carrying flags of both Hamas and Palestine.

They entered the grounds attempting to “disperse crowds” and “prevent further violence”, but fighting broke out instead.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.