The detective leading the search in the murder of BBC journalist Jill Dando has described potential suspects and witnesses in the unsolved case.

In a clip from the new Netflix crime documentary ‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’, which airs on 26 September, Detective Chief Inspector Hamish Campbell describes key people police wanted to speak with.

He said: “The postman saw a Mediterrean-looking man just after 10am on the opposite side of the road to Jill’s house.

“A witness claims he saw a man running across the road and he stopped at the bus stop and he was sweating.”