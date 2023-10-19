Jim Jordan’s most controversial moments

House representative Jim Jordan has said his fair share of controversial statements since taking office in 2006.

Mr Jordan serves Ohio’s 4th congressional district. He is a staunch Trump supporter and has gained popularity among the most conservative members of the House.

He is supported by key members of the far-right, including Matt Gaetz, who led the effort to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Mr Jordan is currently set to continue his bid for speakership, despite pulling out early 19 October.