Barack Obama and Donald Trump shared a laugh at Jimmy Carter’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, 9 January.

All five living current and former US presidents including Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W Bush were in attendance at the ceremony honoring the life of the 39th president, who died on 29 December at the age of 100.

Thursday’s funeral is the final tribute to the longest-living president as the six-day proceedings come to an end.

Previous funeral services and ceremonies took place at the U.S. Capitol, the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, and in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.