Former US president Jimmy Carter is opting to receive hospice after a string of hospital visits.

He is planning to "spend his remaining time at home with his family," according to a family statement which revealed the update.

The 98-year-old's choice has “the full of support of his family and his medical team,” it detailed.

The Democrat, who held the position from 1977 to 1981, is the United State's longest-living president.

Family have asked for privacy, and expressed gratitude for the "concern shown by his admirers.”

