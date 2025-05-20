News of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis on Sunday (18 May) quickly became a political tool.

Conspiracy theories emerged almost instantly — claims that he’s had cancer longer than disclosed, rumours it's “stage five” and a misleading 2022 video clip suggesting he had previously admitted to having cancer.

Donald Trump’s son even amplified some of these theories, fuelling the misinformation.

This isn’t a new tactic; during the 2024 election, similar claims circulated about Mr Biden’s cognitive health. Once again, MAGA circles are using a serious health issue to launch politically charged attacks.

Watch to see which conspiracy theories are gaining traction this time.