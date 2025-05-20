Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:19
Inside the MAGA conspiracy about Biden’s cancer | Debunked
News of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis on Sunday (18 May) quickly became a political tool.
Conspiracy theories emerged almost instantly — claims that he’s had cancer longer than disclosed, rumours it's “stage five” and a misleading 2022 video clip suggesting he had previously admitted to having cancer.
Donald Trump’s son even amplified some of these theories, fuelling the misinformation.
This isn’t a new tactic; during the 2024 election, similar claims circulated about Mr Biden’s cognitive health. Once again, MAGA circles are using a serious health issue to launch politically charged attacks.
Watch to see which conspiracy theories are gaining traction this time.
Up next
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
07:06
Why Ed Night hates IKEA | Overrated or Underrated
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:08
The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
09:47
Watch Joshua Idehen’s brilliant Music Box performance
06:28
Chesney Hawkes performs Music Box session as he releases new album
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
00:21
Everton fans turn skies blue to bid Goodison Park farewell
00:16
Roy Keane makes Eni Aluko joke in front of Ian Wright after row
00:26
Watch Harry Kane singing after first trophy win of career
00:39
Woman runs London marathon topless after her double mastectomy
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31