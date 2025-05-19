JD Vance takes swipe at Joe Biden’s administration after cancer diagnosis

JD Vance criticised Joe Biden and his administration when asked about the former president’s cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old has the most “aggressive” form of prostate cancer because the cells have been characterized by a Gleason score of 9, the most serious grade group, and have “metastasized” to the bone.

When asked about Mr Biden’s diagnosis on Monday (19 May), Vance responded: “We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job.”

He added: “I don't think that he was in good enough health. In some ways, I blame him less than I blame the people around him."