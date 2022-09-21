Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the president’s beach home.

In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.

“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” the president told reporters on Tuesday, when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest claim.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.