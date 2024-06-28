Joe Biden has addressed his performance in the first television debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle against Donald Trump as he spoke at a campaign event in North Carolina on Friday, 28 June.

The current US president admitted he doesn’t deal as well with the showdowns as he used to, following his struggle against his opponent during the CNN showdown in Atlanta, Georgia.

His voice was hoarse and raspy, with the White House later saying he had a cold, and he mistakenly declared at one stage: "We finally beat Medicare."

Mr Biden's predecessor, meanwhile, repeated lies and falsehoods throughout the exchange; He often failed to answer questions and was pressed three times on whether he would accept November’s results.