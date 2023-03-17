Joe Biden voiced strong support for the new Brexit deal on trade for Northern Ireland as he met the Irish premier at the White House.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar held talks with the US president in the Oval Office as the two leaders marked St Patrick’s Day in Washington DC.

The traditional visit comes weeks after the UK and EU struck the Windsor Framework to reduce red tape on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that was created by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

