Joe Biden arrives in Israel for start of Middle East tour

Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday for the beginning of his first Middle East tour since he took office.

The US president said that he was seeking “greater peace, greater stability, [and] greater connection” for the nation.

Mr Biden met with Holocaust survivors at the Yad Vashem museum, and was seen wiping away tears after a ceremony.

Later in his tour, the president will travel to Saudi Arabia to “reorient” the US’ relationship with Riyadh.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.