Right-wing Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert spectacularly failed to slam Joe Biden during an appearance on Fox News, making reference to "Prince John".

"I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days, uh Joe Biden or Prince John, uh, from, uh uh, uh, uh, Prince John... but they’re taxing us into poverty," Boebert said, fluffing her lines.

Her weird comment has since gone viral online, with many questioning who the Republican was attempting to reference.

Some suggested she could have been referring to the Robin Hood character, that appears in Disney's 1973 animation.

