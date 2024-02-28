Pro-Palestine protesters flood NBC lobby as Biden meets with show host Seth Meyers

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered at NBC’s headquarters in New York City on Monday 26 February protesting Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Jewish Voice for Peace NYC shared photos and videos from the demonstration, as hundreds of its members took over the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Center.

Many protesters wore black shirts reading “ceasefire now” alongside signs calling for an end to the fighting.

“50 Jewish New Yorkers were arrested disrupting [Biden’s] appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers at NBC’s Famed 30 Rockefeller Center,” a statement from Jewish Voice for Peace NYC, shared on social media, read.