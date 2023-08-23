US President Joe Biden has reacted to the reports that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has died in a plane crash near Moscow, saying that he’s “not surprised”.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I am not surprised,” Biden said. As reporters rushed to ask him follow up questions, he said: “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. I don’t know enough to know the answers, I’ve been working out the last hour and a half.”

Russian officials have said that Prigozhin was one of ten people that died in the plane crash on 23 August, but his death has not been confirmed.