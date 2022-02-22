Joe Biden says that Russia ‘attacked Ukraine’s right to exist’

US president Joe Biden said that Russia has “attacked Ukraine’s right to exist” as he announces sanctions amid continued tensions.

The sanctions against Russian sovereign debt, he said, would “cut off Russia’s government from Western financing” so Moscow could no longer raise capital from the west, nor trade new debt in US or European markets.

Mr Biden also said the US would begin levying more sanctions against “Russian elites and their family members” starting Wednesday, and “continuing in the days ahead”.

