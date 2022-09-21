‘Outrageous acts’: Joe Biden condemns Russia’s ‘needless war’ in UN address

Joe Biden has branded Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “brutal, needless war” during his first UN address since the beginning of the conflict.

Speaking at the General Assembly on Wednesday (21 September) the US president said the war is a conflict “chosen by one man,” who has “recklessly” made overt nuclear threats against Europe.

“Let’s put it plainly. A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbour, and attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter,” Mr Biden told world leaders.

