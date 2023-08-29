DC schoolchildren look bemused as Bidens welcome them back to school

Schoolchildren in Washington DC appeared bemused as Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, welcomed them back to school.

The US president and the first lady visited Eliot-Hine Middle School as students returned for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

Standing at the bottom of a busy staircase, the Bidens shook hands with the children and a number appeared rather puzzled by their appearance in the corridors.

Others looked excited as the president greeted them.

During his trip, Mr Biden also told students that he understands it’s hard for them to return after “not doing any work” over the summer.