Watch live as Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi attend the Speakers Lunch on Capitol Hill

Nancy Pelosi has joined Joe Biden at Capitol Hill to attend the Speaker’s Lunch on St. Patrick’s Day.

On Thursday, 17 March, the speaker of the house of representatives attends the event to discuss Ireland with the US president.

It comes as the Irish Taoiseach, Micheál Martin had to pull out of the lunch due to him contracting Covid.

He was already visiting president Biden in Washington D.C. when he found out he had the virus.

