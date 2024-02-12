‘Lol hey guys’: Biden campaign joins TikTok with Super Bowl-themed video

Joe Biden appeared in a TikTok video posted by his campaign team, despite a White House ban on government agencies using the app.

During Sunday’s (11 February) Super Bowl LVIII, the US president starred in a clip on the @bidenhq account.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese tech giant under review in the US for potential national security concerns.

Some lawmakers have called for an outright ban over fears that the Chinese government could access people’s data or use it as a tool for propaganda.

TikTok maintains it would not share US user data with the Chinese government and has substantial measures to protect user privacy.