Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’

Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election.

When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”

Trump has warned Florida’s governor against making a bid for the Republican nomination, saying he could “hurt himself very badly” and wouldn’t be good for the party.

DeSantis won a landslide victory in the midterms against Democrat Charlie Crist, further fuelling speculation about a run for the White House.

Sign up for our newsletters.