Biden calls Putin ‘a butcher’ during visit to Ukrainian refugee camp in Poland

Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin "a butcher" as he met with refugees forced from their homes during a visit to Poland.

When asked what meeting the Ukrainian refugees made him think of what Vladimir Putin had done to them, the US president simply replied: “He’s a butcher”.

Mr Biden was visiting PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on Saturday, a venue that has been converted into a massive reception centre and shelter for many of those who have fled their war-torn country over the Polish border.

