Biden says Ukraine ‘defied Russia’s expectations’ during Zelensky’s White House visit

Joe Biden said Ukraine has "defied Russia's expectations" during a joint press conference with Zelensky on his trip to the White House.

In his address, the US president said: "Ukraine has won the battle of Kyiv, has won the battle of Kherson, has won the battle of Kharkiv. Ukraine has defied Russia's expectations at every single turn."

Mr Biden then revealed the details of a $45bn security package to bolster the country's defences against increased Russian aggression.

He said that he believes Putin has "no intentions" of stopping the "cruel war."

