John Kennedy calls Kamala Harris a ‘ding dong’ live on Fox News

This is the moment Senator John Kennedy called vice president Kamala Harris a “ding dong” during a live interview on Fox News.

Discussing the presumptive nominee in an interview on Monday (29 July), Kennedy said: “Margaret Thatcher didn't giggle and according to the polls, many Americans think the vice president is a little bit of a ding dong.”

Kennedy continued: “And I’m telling you what the polling shows. I’m telling you what the polling shows and it does, and I’ll be glad to sit down with you and walk you through the polls.”

Fox News host Neal Cavuto replied: “Yeah please do. Because I never know when it’s constructive to call people names.”