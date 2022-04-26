Johnny Depp sparked laughter in the courtroom after he admitted he doesn’t watch his own films and couldn’t recall the question he was asked.

The Hollywood actor took the stand during his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard on Monday (25 April) and was asked by his own legal team how many franchise films he had been a part of.

"I’m so pathetic when it comes to remembering what movies I’ve done," Mr Depp said.

"I’m sorry, I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?"

