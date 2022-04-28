Johnny Depp chuckled as a witness appeared to vape and drive off while giving testimony in his defamation trial.

The pre-taped deposition of Alejandro Romero, a front desk attendant at the building where Mr Depp lived with Amber Heard, was shown to court on Wednesday (27 April).

In the video, recorded in January last year, Mr Romero answers a number of questions from inside a car, but also appears to vape and drive off.

As he speaks, Mr Depp can be seen laughing in his seat.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.