Jon Venables voice heard for first time as he admits to killing James Bulger

Listen to the moment Jon Venables admits to killing two-year-old James Bulger in a newly released recording from 1993.

It’s thought to be the first time the child killer’s voice has ever publicly been heard.

“I killed James, I did it”, 10-year-old Venables tells police during an interview, in the audio played during the trial three decades ago.

A new Channel 5 documentary, James Bulger: The Trial, recounts the horror torture and murder of the two-year-old and recreates scenes from the courtroom.

The interview tapes played at the trial of Venables and Robert Thompson, who was also found guilty of the shock killing in Walton, Liverpool, on 12 February 1993, revealed how the pair cried “crocodile tears” as they both initially denied any involvement.