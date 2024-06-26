Julian Assange hugs and kisses wife as he arrives in Australia to cheering crowds

Julian Assange flew into Australia on Wednesday 26 June, landing in his home country after pleading guilty to violating US espionage law in a deal that sets him free from a 14-year legal battle.

In an historic moment, the WikiLeaks founder was seen emerging from his plane to the sounds of huge cheers, ending a saga in which he spent more than five years in a British high-security jail.

Mr Assange, 52, waved to the crowds that gathered in Canberra before hugging and kissing his wife Stella.

Supporters could be heard shouting “thank you Julian” and “we love you Julian” as he stepped off the plane.