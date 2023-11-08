Police dragged Just Stop Oil protesters away from Waterloo Bridge after they said the group’s protest blocked an ambulance on Wednesday, 8 October.

The protest meant the emergency vehicle on blue lights was not able to get past, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage shows a protester being dragged away by police before an ambulance drives past.

Authorities estimated that officers made more than 40 arrests at Wednesday’s demonstration.

“Just Stop Oil will always move out of the road for emergency vehicles showing blue lights... Freedom of Information Requests have shown this strategy is effective and that no significant delays have ever been caused to ambulances,” the group said.