Moment filmmaker and photographer are arrested while covering Just Stop Oil protest

A documentary filmmaker says he and a press photographer were arrested while covering Monday's (7 November) Just Stop Oil protest.

Rich Felgate filmed the moment both he and photographer Tom Bowles were arrested on a footbridge over the M25 while activists scaled a nearby gantry.

"Can I show you my press card? I'm sorry officer you can't arrest me. I'm here as a member of the press," Mr Bowles tells the policeman, to which he received no response.

Mr Felgate is then also put in handcuffs.

The filmmaker later tweeted that they were both held for around 13 hours.

