Passer-by shoves member of Just Stop Oil blocking Blackfriars bridge

A passer-by shoved a Just Stop Oil protester to the ground as the group held a slow march on London’s Blackfriars Bridge on Tuesday, 23 May.

Early on Tuesday, activists held banners as they staged a protest against new oil, gas and coal projects in the UK for a fifth week.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a male member of the public was detained by officers at around 8:25am “after an altercation between him and two Just Stop Oil protesters on Blackfriars Bridge.”

No arrests have been made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.