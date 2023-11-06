Just Stop Oil protesters arrested as group denies they targeted Cenotaph

Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after bringing traffic near Downing Street to a halt on Monday, 6 November, before hitting out at “lies” accusing them of targeting the Cenotaph.

The Metropolitan Police said arrests were made under Section Seven of the Public Order Act and no offences were linked to the Cenotaph.

Lee Anderson accused the group of targeting the war memorial, as did Yvette Cooper and Sadiq Khan - though the Labour politicians removed their tweets.

Just Stop Oil said they were moved to the base of the monument after shutting down traffic on Whitehall, an account supported by one officer at the scene.