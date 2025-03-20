This is the moment several Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters who planned to glue themselves to the runway at Heathrow Airport were caught by police.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police intercepted the two JSO groups close to the perimeter fence of the airport on 24 July, last year.

The groups, made up of seven JSO members, were immediately arrested and found in possession of angle grinders and glue, indicating their intention to cut through the perimeter fence and attach themselves to the airfield’s surface.

Nine protesters were today (20 March) found guilty of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance at Heathrow Airport. A ninth member had previously pleaded guilty to the same offence.

The group will all be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on 16 May.