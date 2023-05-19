Moment Just Stop Oil protester thrown to ground during slow march

A motorist threw a Just Stop Oil protester to the ground and snatched another activist’s phone from their hands as the group marched through London on Friday morning (19 May).

Footage shows a passer-by approaching the group walking on Mansell Street, hurling what appears to be a phone to the ground, snatching banners, and pushing a campaigner over.

“At this stage, we are not aware that any allegations have been made in regard to this matter, however, we are in contact with the organisers of the demonstration,” the Metropolitan Police said.

The Independent has contacted Just Stop Oil for comment.

