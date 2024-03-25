Kamala Harris unknowingly smiled and clapped along to a Spanish song protesting against her.

The US vice president was visiting the Goyoco community centre in Puerto Rico, where she was greeted by a protester singing in Spanish.

Not understanding the lyrics, Ms Harris was seen smiling and clapping along.

However, one of her aides quickly informed her that the man was actually protesting against her.

“We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know. The vice president is here making history. We want to know what she thinks of the colony,” a man sang.