Kamala Harris criticises ‘outrageous’ Oklahoma abortion ban

Kamala Harris has slammed Oklahoma's proposed near-total ban on abortion, which was given final approval by the state's Republican-dominated legislature on Thursday (19 May).

The proposed ban would outlaw abortion from the "moment of fertilisation" and only allowed in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency.

"[The law] is designed to punish and control women... the power a woman has to make decisions about her own body I believe is directly connected to her power to make decisions about her future," Harris said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.