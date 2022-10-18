Kanye West to buy right-wing social media network Parler

Kanye West has kicked off the process to buy right-wing social media network Parler.

Banned by Apple and Google due to its user’s alleged links to the attack on the US Capitol, the app hosts many prominent conservatives and has a focus on free speech.

Parler said the acquisition by the rapper would create an “uncancellable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

The musician, also known as Ye, said: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

